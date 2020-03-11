Menu

Canada

High school in Laval evacuated due to suspected carbon monoxide leak

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 10:59 am
Updated March 11, 2020 11:11 am
Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017.
A Laval. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A high school in Laval on Montreal’s south shore was evacuated after a possible carbon monoxide leak in the building on Wednesday morning.

Laval police confirmed three people from l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes school were taken to hospital.

The fire department was called to the school around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

The school, which is located on Cyrille-Delage Street, accommodates students in grades 7 and 8.

There are about 910 students between the ages of 12 and 15.

More to come.

