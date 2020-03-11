High school in Laval evacuated due to suspected carbon monoxide leak

A high school in Laval on Montreal’s south shore was evacuated after a possible carbon monoxide leak in the building on Wednesday morning.
Laval police confirmed three people from l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes school were taken to hospital.
The fire department was called to the school around 8:30 a.m., according to police.
The school, which is located on Cyrille-Delage Street, accommodates students in grades 7 and 8.
There are about 910 students between the ages of 12 and 15.
More to come.
