High school in Laval evacuated due to suspected carbon monoxide leak

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A high school in Laval on Montreal’s south shore was evacuated after a possible carbon monoxide leak in the building on Wednesday morning.

Laval police confirmed three people from l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes school were taken to hospital.

The fire department was called to the school around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

The school, which is located on Cyrille-Delage Street, accommodates students in grades 7 and 8.

There are about 910 students between the ages of 12 and 15.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement