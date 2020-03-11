Menu

London Ont., police issue boating ban amid high water levels on Thames River

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 11, 2020 11:31 am
A section of the Thames Valley Parkway inside Gibbons Park that saw flooding on Wednesday morning.
A section of the Thames Valley Parkway inside Gibbons Park that saw flooding on Wednesday morning. Andrew Graham / Global News

Police in London, Ont., issued a boating ban on Wednesday morning amid high water levels along the Thames River.

The ban follows a warning from police and conservation authorities that urged Londoners to use caution around local waterways such as streams, rivers and ditches. Wednesday also saw flooding along a section of the Thames Valley Parkway inside Gibbons Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) said it does not anticipate significant flooding in London. However, a snowmelt due to warmer temperatures and recent showers have led to higher-than-normal water levels in London.

The UTRCA expects peak water levels to arrive during the day Wednesday. An additional 15 mm of rain is forecast on Thursday and the UTRCA said water levels will stay high for the remainder of the week.

READ MORE: Ontario launches new flooding strategy but no financial commitment provided

This week’s conditions will lead to slippery banks near local waterways, police said, and as a result, parents are advised to keep children and pets away.

Officials with UTRCA are monitoring the situation and will report on any changing conditions if necessary.

The boating ban will remain in effect until further notice.

WATCH: High water levels create dangerous conditions around Ontario locks and dams (April 23, 2019)

High water levels create dangerous conditions around Ontario locks and dams
High water levels create dangerous conditions around Ontario locks and dams
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonFloodingWeatherBoatboatsThames Riverhigh water levelsHigh WaterSnow MeltGibbons ParkThames Valley Parkwayboating banHigh water levelRising high levels
