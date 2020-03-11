London Ont., police issue boating ban amid high water levels on Thames River

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., issued a boating ban on Wednesday morning amid high water levels along the Thames River.

The ban follows a warning from police and conservation authorities that urged Londoners to use caution around local waterways such as streams, rivers and ditches. Wednesday also saw flooding along a section of the Thames Valley Parkway inside Gibbons Park.

Another shot of the flooding inside Gibbons Park. This is right by the parking lot at the Grosvenor St entrance of the park #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/AqCVukcPK6 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) March 11, 2020

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) said it does not anticipate significant flooding in London. However, a snowmelt due to warmer temperatures and recent showers have led to higher-than-normal water levels in London.

The UTRCA expects peak water levels to arrive during the day Wednesday. An additional 15 mm of rain is forecast on Thursday and the UTRCA said water levels will stay high for the remainder of the week.

This week’s conditions will lead to slippery banks near local waterways, police said, and as a result, parents are advised to keep children and pets away.

Officials with UTRCA are monitoring the situation and will report on any changing conditions if necessary.

The boating ban will remain in effect until further notice.

