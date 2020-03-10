Woman flees targeted Vernon, B.C. home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police said a 37-year-old woman fled a home on Vernon’s Tronson Road Monday afternoon after two people forced their way into the house and “ransacked” it.

A police spokesperson said the suspects pushed their way in after the woman opened the door.

Police said the woman “was fortunate she was able to escape and flee to a neighbouring residence to call 911.”

She was not physically hurt in the incident, but an RCMP spokesperson said she was “emotionally traumatized” and has been referred to victim services.

READ MORE: Tracks in fresh snow lead Vernon RCMP to home robbery suspect

RCMP responded to the home invasion around 3:30 on Monday afternoon but said “the suspects fled prior to police arrival.”

The RCMP spokesperson could not say if the woman knew the suspects, whether anything was taken from the home or if the suspects were armed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators believe the home invasion was targeted.

RCMP are appealing for tips as they continue to investigate.

Information should be directed to the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171 or shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:01 Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion