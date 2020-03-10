Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman flees targeted Vernon, B.C. home invasion: police

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 6:42 pm
RCMP said a home invasion in Vernon on Monday was targeted. .
RCMP said a home invasion in Vernon on Monday was targeted. . Global News

Police said a 37-year-old woman fled a home on Vernon’s Tronson Road Monday afternoon after two people forced their way into the house and “ransacked” it.

A police spokesperson said the suspects pushed their way in after the woman opened the door.

Related News

Police said the woman “was fortunate she was able to escape and flee to a neighbouring residence to call 911.”

She was not physically hurt in the incident, but an RCMP spokesperson said she was “emotionally traumatized” and has been referred to victim services.

READ MORE: Tracks in fresh snow lead Vernon RCMP to home robbery suspect

RCMP responded to the home invasion around 3:30 on Monday afternoon but said “the suspects fled prior to police arrival.”

The RCMP spokesperson could not say if the woman knew the suspects, whether anything was taken from the home or if the suspects were armed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators believe the home invasion was targeted.

RCMP are appealing for tips as they continue to investigate.

Information should be directed to the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171 or shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion
Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganVernonHome InvasionTronson RoadVernon Home Invasion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.