Crime

Ottawa police looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 4:42 pm
Ottawa police are looking for 21-year-old Owen Jones, who is wanted in relation to an aggravated assault that took place in January.
Ottawa police are looking for 21-year-old Owen Jones, who is wanted in relation to an aggravated assault that took place in January. Ottawa Police Services

Ottawa police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly seriously injured another person.

The assault occurred Jan. 4, near the intersection of Ottawa Road 29 and Keatley Road, police say.

Police say the victim suffered extensive injuries and was subsequently hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Ottawa police announced an aggravated assault charge against 21-year-old Owen Jones of no fixed address.

Police have also issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jones is described as six feet two inches tall and 194 pounds, with brown hair and dark-coloured eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the West General Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

