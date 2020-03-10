Menu

Health

Manitoba to spend $35M on equipment in case of novel coronavirus spread

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 2:03 pm
Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, right, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen announce the province's plans against COVID-19 Tuesday.
Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, right, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen announce the province's plans against COVID-19 Tuesday. Amber McGuckin/Global News

The Manitoba government is preparing to spend just over $35 million on personal protective equipment as part of a federal procurement plan to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says included will be items such as gloves, facial masks, face shields and hand sanitizer for patients and health-care workers.

He says the province wants to be well-positioned to manage any additional demand on resources.

READ MORE: No coronavirus cases in Manitoba, but 97 tested

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and Friesen says the risk remains low.

There have been about 80 confirmed cases in Canada and the virus has been linked to the death of a man in his 80s in Vancouver.

Manitoba is the first province to sign on to the federally organized joint procurement proposal to purchase equipment.

Story continues below advertisement
No coronavirus cases in Manitoba, but 97 tested
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19manitoba coronavirusHealth Minister Cameron FriesenDr. Brent Roussincoronavirus in manitobaCOVID-19 in ManitobaManitoba ready for coronavirus
