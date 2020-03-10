Menu

Health

Sweden raises coronavirus risk level to ‘very high’ as 60 new cases reported

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 10, 2020 1:00 pm
Sweden‘s Public Health Agency on Tuesday raised the risk level for local contagion of the new coronavirus to “very high” from “moderate” and said it was seeing signs of community spread in the Nordic country.

READ MORE: Canadians urged to avoid non-essential travel to Italy over coronavirus lockdown

The agency said in a statement it was seeing signs of community spread of the virus in the regions centred around the two biggest cities, Stockholm and Gothenberg.

“The agency does not see general contagion all over the country, but the risk level is now being raised to the highest possible,” it said.

The announcement came minutes after the Stockholm region reported a jump in confirmed coronavirus cases to 207, an increase of 60 since yesterday.

© 2020 Reuters
