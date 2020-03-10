Angelina Jolie reveals 2 daughters had recent surgery

Angelina Jolie has revealed that two of her daughters are recovering from recent surgeries.

The 44-year-old actor shared the details in an essay written for Time for International Women’s Day, sharing that she has “spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.”

“They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write,” she added.

“They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.”

Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt are parents to six children: Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

While Jolie referred to Zahara getting surgery, she did not specify which of her younger daughters underwent hip surgery.

In her essay, titled “Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women’s Day, Jolie went on to talk about the way all three of her daughters have cared for each other after the surgeries.

“I have watched my daughters care for one another,” Jolie wrote. “My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”

The Maleficent actor praised her daughters for their strength.

“I also watched them face their fears with a resolute bravery,” Jolie wrote. “We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it.”

Jolie said her sons have been “supportive and sweet” to their sisters.

The mother of six said her wish on International Women’s Day is that “we value girls.”

“My wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them,” she wrote. “And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community.

“And my message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward. Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal,” Jolie concluded.

Pitt skipped the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, to be with his daughter, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The actor’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie read a pre-written acceptance speech on behalf of Pitt when he was announced as the winner of Best Supporting Actor at the awards show in February.