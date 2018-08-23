Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach interim custody agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have agreed to continue their interim child custody agreement, according to People.

Jolie and Pitt reportedly had a custody hearing scheduled for Tuesday that was cancelled after the stars continued the temporary agreement.

Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, pledged to settle their case confidentially in 2017 but are currently battling over child support for their six children.

The stars made headlines earlier this month when Jolie said she wanted her divorce from Pitt finalized before the end of the year.

The declaration came in a request for a case-management hearing filed by Jolie’s lawyers in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The document said her lawyers will work with Pitt’s lawyers to ensure the actors are single again in 2018.

The court filing contended Pitt “has paid no meaningful child support” since the couple’s separation. It said he had failed to live up to their informal financial arrangements, and she’ll seek a court order to get retroactive payments from him.

“[Pitt] has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, wrote in the legal documents, according to CNN.

Brad Pitt said in court documents that he has given estranged wife Jolie more than US$1 million and lent her another US$8 million since their separation two years ago, countering her assertion saying he had paid “no meaningful child support.”

Pitt’s lawyers said in the two-page document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that he “adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support.”

The document added that he loaned Jolie $8 million to buy her current home, and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of Jolie and their six children.

Jolie’s lawyer responded by saying that Pitt was charging Jolie interest on the loan for the new house and that the Maleficent actress has had to pay for most of the expenses for the children alone.

“What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children,” Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean said in a statement.

Jolie filed for divorce nearly two years ago, claiming the separation was “for the health of the family.” She currently has primary custody of their six children; Maddox, 17; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In January 2017, the pair reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and would work together to reunify their family.

The 54-year-old actor and the 43-year-old actress released a joint statement saying that they will keep future details of their divorce confidential by using a private judge.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” their statement read. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years and together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

—With files from the Associated Press