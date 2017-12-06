Angelina Jolie reveals she tried to save marriage to Brad Pitt by filming ‘By the Sea’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2016 after two years of marriage and six children, and now the actress is opening up about the end of their relationship.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, Awards Chatter, Jolie was asked about working alongside then-husband Pitt on By the Sea, which she wrote, directed, and starred in.

By the Sea was the couple’s second project together since meeting on 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

READ MORE: Shania Twain says Brad Pitt’s nude photos inspired ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Jolie admitted that she made their second project as a means to “communicate” with Pitt.

“We had met working together and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together, I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate,” she said.

Jolie continued, “In some ways it was, and in some ways, we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film.”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals Bell’s palsy diagnosis

By the Sea deals with a couple 14 years into their marriage who are growing apart due to communication problems, intimacy issues and fertility struggles.

During the interview, Jolie pondered why she wrote the movie and what its purpose was in her relationship.

“It was something that we were dealing [with]… things happen for different reasons and things, and things — why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I’m not sure,” the actress said.

“A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult,” Jolie said.

She continued, “I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other.”

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie say Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them

In the months following the Brangelina divorce, both Pitt and Jolie have been candid about their marriage.

“Things got bad,” she told Vanity Fair in July. “I didn’t want to use that word … Things became ‘difficult’ …We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing.”

Pitt told GQ Style that he listened to a lot of Frank Ocean following the divorce.

The two share six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.