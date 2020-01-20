Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ran into each other at the SAG Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were reunited at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The actors, who were married for five years from 2000 to 2005, each won awards and celebrated the other’s win.

During the show, Pitt accepted his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt joked. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

The camera cut to Aniston in the crowd, who clapped and smiled at Pitt’s joke.

Jennifer Aniston watching Brad Pitt's #SAGAwards acceptance speech 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SV2a7VIEfv — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 20, 2020

When Aniston accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, many reporters caught Pitt watching her speech on the monitors backstage with a smile on his face.

“Wow,” Pitt said once he saw that she won the award.

Caught this pretty cool moment when Brad stopped and watched Jen win her Sag Award, he couldn’t stop smiling. @enews pic.twitter.com/uzLW79y1XG — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) January 20, 2020

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with Aniston after she accepted her award and told her about Pitt watching her speech backstage.

“You had a lot of people emotional while you were giving your speech,” Hickey told the Friends star.

“I did?” Aniston asked.

“Backstage here, you had Brad Pitt watching that monitor, crying,” Hickey told Aniston.

“No, no!” Aniston responded in disbelief.

Aniston and Pitt were photographed together saying hello at the SAG Awards.

Many viewers of the SAG Awards took to Twitter to discuss the meeting between the former power couple.

Jen watching Brad is exactly what I needed tonight ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/BxDSUuL2GJ — Lauren Auker (@laurenauker1207) January 20, 2020

will be thinking of this GIF of Jen watching Brad’s acceptance speech ALL NIGHT #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/zw1Otzwopr — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) January 20, 2020

I'm sorry, never really cared about them before, but this is favourite trope, please tell me someone has a gif. [two images of Brad watching Jen walk away, his fingers closing around her wrist just for a moment] pic.twitter.com/CgyRjwHpPO — Zoe "Romance Your Brand" York (@ZoeYorkWrites) January 20, 2020

Currently watching brad and jen reunite at SAG awards. God. They're like the finest couple on earth. pic.twitter.com/vUh7A5kTR0 — Aya Irsan (@AyaIrsan) January 20, 2020

Me watching everyone root for Jen and Brad to get back together even tho he doesn’t deserve her 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IJPw10u2MS — Alyssa Petryshyn (@alysspetrysh) January 20, 2020

Everyone watching Brad Pitt & Jen Aniston gossip tonight be like #SAGAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/eMBTGObjmt — chaton (@v_galex) January 20, 2020

THIS BRAD AND JEN REUNION IS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE FOR A MONDAY. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/6yUQRixhEa — Liv Morris (@liviamorris) January 20, 2020

Why every elder millennial in your life rn is in a glass case of emotion pic.twitter.com/lNF8kenrsd — Audrey Cleo Yap (@audreycleo) January 20, 2020

This lady watching Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sharing a moment is everything #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/XtoBriAHRA — Jamie (@jamielizabetht) January 20, 2020

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

This is the second award show this year where the pair have run into each other.

At the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, Pitt was asked by Entertainment Tonight if he would welcome bumping into Aniston during the show.

“I’ll run into Jen,” Pitt said. “She’s a good friend.”

He joked that it would be the “second most important reunion of her year,” referencing the possible Friends reunion.