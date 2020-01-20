Menu

Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ran into each other at the SAG Awards

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 11:09 am
Pitt, Aniston among winners at SAG Awards
WATCH: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Joaquin Phoenix were among the night's winners at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, while the South Korean hit 'Parasite' made history as the first foreign film to win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were reunited at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The actors, who were married for five years from 2000 to 2005, each won awards and celebrated the other’s win.

During the show, Pitt accepted his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt joked. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

The camera cut to Aniston in the crowd, who clapped and smiled at Pitt’s joke.

When Aniston accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, many reporters caught Pitt watching her speech on the monitors backstage with a smile on his face.

“Wow,” Pitt said once he saw that she won the award.

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with Aniston after she accepted her award and told her about Pitt watching her speech backstage.

“You had a lot of people emotional while you were giving your speech,” Hickey told the Friends star.

“I did?” Aniston asked.

“Backstage here, you had Brad Pitt watching that monitor, crying,” Hickey told Aniston.

“No, no!” Aniston responded in disbelief.

Aniston and Pitt were photographed together saying hello at the SAG Awards.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Many viewers of the SAG Awards took to Twitter to discuss the meeting between the former power couple.

This is the second award show this year where the pair have run into each other.

At the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, Pitt was asked by Entertainment Tonight if he would welcome bumping into Aniston during the show.

“I’ll run into Jen,” Pitt said. “She’s a good friend.”

He joked that it would be the “second most important reunion of her year,” referencing the possible Friends reunion.

