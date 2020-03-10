‘American Horror Story’ actor Harry Hains’ cause of death revealed

Send this page to someone via email

Australian actor and musician Harry Hains’ cause of death has been revealed.

Hains was the son of Mission: Impossible star Jane Badler, 66, who confirmed the news of her son’s death on Instagram on Jan. 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office announced Hains died of fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Hains, best known for his roles in American Horror Story, The OA and The Surface, died at the age of 27.

Badler posted several photos of her son and spoke about his struggles with addiction in January on Instagram.

“On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler wrote. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life.”

Hains was studying pre-med in Australia before he moved to New York City and eventually Los Angeles to pursue modelling, music and acting.

