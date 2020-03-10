Menu

Entertainment

‘American Horror Story’ actor Harry Hains’ cause of death revealed

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 12:04 pm
Model Harry Hains arrives at MYX TV presents Cast Me! on Sept. 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Model Harry Hains arrives at MYX TV presents Cast Me! on Sept. 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif. Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Australian actor and musician Harry Hains’ cause of death has been revealed.

Hains was the son of Mission: Impossible star Jane Badler, 66, who confirmed the news of her son’s death on Instagram on Jan. 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office announced Hains died of fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

READ MORE: Australian actor-musician Harry Hains dies at 27

Hains, best known for his roles in American Horror Story, The OA and The Surface, died at the age of 27.

Badler posted several photos of her son and spoke about his struggles with addiction in January on Instagram.

“On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler wrote. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hains was studying pre-med in Australia before he moved to New York City and eventually Los Angeles to pursue modelling, music and acting.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868  all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
