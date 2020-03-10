Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Northern Alberta man killed after being thrown from snowmobile

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 11:25 am
STARS air ambulance
STARS air ambulance was called to the scene on Sunday. File / Global News

A man from the Grande Prairie region in northwestern Alberta died in a snowmobiling accident Sunday afternoon.

RCMP responded around 4 p.m. to a 911 call about a snowmobile crash on the Red Willow River, approximately 40 kilometres south of Beaverlodge.

The crash happened when ice under the man’s snowmobile collapsed, causing him to be thrown off of the machine, police said.

READ MORE: Alberta sledder presumed dead after falling through frozen lake in Yukon

Mounties, paramedics and crews from the nearby Wembley Fire Department had to be shuttled to the crash site by volunteer snowmobilers and off-duty firefighters who were in the area, according to police.

STARS air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene, where crews helped to try and save the man’s life.

However, RCMP said the 48-year-old man from Wembley, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said no other information would be provided.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
STARS Air AmbulanceGrande PrairieSnowmobileSnowmobile CrashSnowmobile collisionSnowmobile AccidentBeaverlodgeBeaverlodge RCMPWembleyRed Willow RiverWembley Fire Department
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.