Northern Alberta man killed after being thrown from snowmobile

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the Grande Prairie region in northwestern Alberta died in a snowmobiling accident Sunday afternoon.

RCMP responded around 4 p.m. to a 911 call about a snowmobile crash on the Red Willow River, approximately 40 kilometres south of Beaverlodge.

The crash happened when ice under the man’s snowmobile collapsed, causing him to be thrown off of the machine, police said.

READ MORE: Alberta sledder presumed dead after falling through frozen lake in Yukon

Mounties, paramedics and crews from the nearby Wembley Fire Department had to be shuttled to the crash site by volunteer snowmobilers and off-duty firefighters who were in the area, according to police.

STARS air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene, where crews helped to try and save the man’s life.

However, RCMP said the 48-year-old man from Wembley, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said no other information would be provided.