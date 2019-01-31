Alberta sledder presumed dead after falling through frozen lake in Yukon

A 36-year-old Alberta man is missing and presumed dead after falling through a remote lake in Yukon, located northwest of Whitehorse, Monday night.

Ross River Faro RCMP were notified shortly after midnight Tuesday that two of three men snowmobiling 60 kilometres west of Faro had fallen through the ice of Drury Lake a few hours earlier, and one did not resurface.

Police believe he drowned. RCMP said the two other men travelled to a home in Drury Creek and called for help.

READ MORE: Yukon grizzly’s necropsy could hold clues to tragic mauling of mom and baby

Because of the remote location of the lake, poor visibility due to darkness, and unstable ice conditions, police said emergency crews decided to begin searching when the sun came up.

On Tuesday morning, Yukon Search and Rescue and ice rescue technicians from the Whitehorse Fire Department flew in by helicopter and searched the lake. Aerial and underwater searches were done, but no trace of the man was found.

An underwater recovery team from the British Columbia RCMP is expected to make an attempt to find the man’s body later this week.

READ MORE: Climber making solo ascent on Canada’s highest mountain pinned by earthquakes in Yukon

Yukon officials are warning residents to use extreme caution around rivers and lakes because they say the ice may not be as thick as expected.

RCMP did not say where in Alberta the 36-year-old man was from, or why he was in the Yukon. RCMP said his identity was not being released at this time.

Police said one of the other sledders was from Yukon, but it is not know where the third man is from.

READ MORE: Yukon woman killed by bullet, not attacking bear