Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government travel will continue despite COVID-19 worries, Ford says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 10:57 am
Updated March 10, 2020 11:07 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Plane carrying repatriated Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at CFB Trenton
WATCH ABOVE: A plane carrying Canadians who were stranded in quarantine on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California landed at CFB Trenton in Ontario on Tuesday. Those people will spend an additional 14 days quarantined on the base due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

TORONTO – Ontario’s premier says government travel will continue despite concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Doug Ford says he does not currently plan to cancel any of his government’s upcoming trade missions abroad, though he remains concerned about COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

Ford also says he does not intend to delay his spring budget, scheduled for release later this month, because of the virus.

READ MORE: Toronto hospital to open coronavirus screening centre at medical office in East York

Also on Tuesday, Ontario health officials announced one new case of the novel coronavirus – a man in his 40s who had travelled to Switzerland – bringing the total in the province to 36.

Public health officials in British Columbia announced Monday that a man died of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in North Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s believed to be the first fatality caused by the new coronavirus in Canada.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister hasn’t cancelled his travel plans
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister hasn’t cancelled his travel plans
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioDoug FordCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaOntario CoronavirusCoronavirus Ontariocovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canada
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.