Ottawa police lay more charges in Sandy Hill voyeurism case

A Gatineau, Que., man is facing 12 new charges after he was picked up last week in Sandy Hill over allegedly spying on a woman through her window.

Samuel Gendreau was arrested Friday morning after Ottawa police received a call about a man peering through the window of a Chapel Street residence. He was charged with voyeurism, trespassing by night and resisting arrest.

Police have been receiving calls about a voyeur in Sandy Hill since October, but it was unclear on Friday whether Gendreau was connected to those other alleged incidents as well.

On Monday, police charged Gendreau with an additional six counts of voyeurism and six counts of trespassing by night in relation to six different reported incidents.

Those reported incidents took place between Nov. 22, 2019 and Feb. 12, 2020.

Ottawa police are still investigating all incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting crimestoppers.ca.