Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Prosecutors expected to cross-examine Kalen Schlatter at Tess Richey murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 6:10 am
Man accused of killing Tess Rickey testifies at trial
WATCH ABOVE: The man accused of murdering 22-year-old Tess Richey has testified in his own defence. As Caryn Lieberman reports, he claims she was alive when he left her in a stairwell. (March 9, 2020)

TORONTO – Prosecutors are expected today to cross-examine a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman.

Kalen Schlatter began testifying in his murder trial on Monday, telling the court Tess Richey was alive when the two parted ways and he only later learned of her death.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of the 22-year-old Richey, who went missing after a night out with a friend in November 2017.

READ MORE: Kalen Schlatter testifies he did not kill or sexually assault 22-year-old Tess Richey

He told the court he met Richey after they left the same club, and the two had a consensual sexual encounter in a stairwell on the night she disappeared.

Richey’s body was found days after she vanished, in a stairwell a short distance from where she had last been seen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown alleges Schlatter strangled Richey after she refused to have sex with him.

Accused in Tess Richey’s murder trial testifies
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto crimeTess RicheyKalen SchlatterTess Richey murderKalen Schlatter trialCrews and Tangos
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.