Prosecutors expected to cross-examine Kalen Schlatter at Tess Richey murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Prosecutors are expected today to cross-examine a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman.

Kalen Schlatter began testifying in his murder trial on Monday, telling the court Tess Richey was alive when the two parted ways and he only later learned of her death.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of the 22-year-old Richey, who went missing after a night out with a friend in November 2017.

He told the court he met Richey after they left the same club, and the two had a consensual sexual encounter in a stairwell on the night she disappeared.

Richey’s body was found days after she vanished, in a stairwell a short distance from where she had last been seen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown alleges Schlatter strangled Richey after she refused to have sex with him.