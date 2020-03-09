Menu

Crime

Off-duty officer catches suspect in Surrey hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 6:55 pm
Surrey RCMP at the scene of a hit-and-run on Monday. .
A hit-and-run driver will likely face legal consequences, after an off-duty officer saw him strike a pedestrian at a Surrey crosswalk Monday morning.

Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright said the collision left the female victim with “serious, life-altering injuries,” including several broken bones and an injury to the skull.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue.

Wright said the officer, a member of the Abbotsford Police Department who is seconded to an integrated police unit at Surrey Green Timbers, was stopped at a red light in an unmarked car when the collision occurred.

He said the officer followed the suspect, who was driving a white Ford F150, and pulled him over several blocks away.

“The initial observations made by the police officer that was at the scene would indicate that the driver knew he had hit the pedestrian,” said Wright.

Wright said the man was arrested and has been released pending further investigation.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

Police are asking anyone else who witnessed the collision to contact Surrey RCMP.

Video captures brazen hit and run in Surrey
