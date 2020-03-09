Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Risk for COVID-19 in Simcoe County, Muskoka remains low: health unit

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 6:06 pm
The health unit say there's a possibility that large public events will be discouraged or cancelled and that schools may be closed for a number of days.
The health unit say there's a possibility that large public events will be discouraged or cancelled and that schools may be closed for a number of days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NIAID-RML via AP

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe County and Muskoka and the risk for transmission remains low, the local health unit says it’s preparing for the “potential arrival of widespread community transmission.”

“The world situation has changed significantly in a short period of time,” Colin Lee, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“While we can’t predict what will happen locally, we still have time to plan, prepare and be ready for potential disruptions.”

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Lee said businesses should plan for a significant number of their employees to become ill or to be asked by public health to stay at home for a prolonged period of time.

Households should also gradually ensure a two-week supply of essential items.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says it’s working with its partners in the health sector to ensure that the health care system can assess, test and care for those who are sick.

“Most people will not require hospitalization and will be able to recover at home,” the health unit says.

“Close contacts of those ill may be asked to stay at home for up to two weeks.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. announces Canada’s first coronavirus death

The health unit say there’s a possibility that large public events will be discouraged or cancelled and that schools may be closed for a number of days.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is advising families to make plans for the care of children or other dependents if parents fall ill or schools close, to fill prescriptions and have a supply of over-the-counter cough, cold and fever medications, to gradually build up a two-week supply of household items and to make a contact list of friends, family and neighbours who can drop off food or supplies.

The health unit is also advising businesses to ensure the workplace is clean by disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, to promote good hand hygeine and cough etiquette, to have a plan to carry on with work in the event of significant absenteeism, to consult federal travel advisories before going on business trips and to communicate that if COVID-19 spreads within the community, that employees with even a mild cough or low-grade fever must stay at home.

Story continues below advertisement
Tool being developed to fight coronavirus
Tool being developed to fight coronavirus
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unitcovid-19 canadaSimcoe Muskoka health unitcoronavirus cases canadaBarrie coronavirusBarrie COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Simcoe County COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.