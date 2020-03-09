Risk for COVID-19 in Simcoe County, Muskoka remains low: health unit

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe County and Muskoka and the risk for transmission remains low, the local health unit says it’s preparing for the “potential arrival of widespread community transmission.”

“The world situation has changed significantly in a short period of time,” Colin Lee, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“While we can’t predict what will happen locally, we still have time to plan, prepare and be ready for potential disruptions.”

Lee said businesses should plan for a significant number of their employees to become ill or to be asked by public health to stay at home for a prolonged period of time.

Households should also gradually ensure a two-week supply of essential items.

The health unit says it’s working with its partners in the health sector to ensure that the health care system can assess, test and care for those who are sick.

“Most people will not require hospitalization and will be able to recover at home,” the health unit says.

“Close contacts of those ill may be asked to stay at home for up to two weeks.”

The health unit say there’s a possibility that large public events will be discouraged or cancelled and that schools may be closed for a number of days.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is advising families to make plans for the care of children or other dependents if parents fall ill or schools close, to fill prescriptions and have a supply of over-the-counter cough, cold and fever medications, to gradually build up a two-week supply of household items and to make a contact list of friends, family and neighbours who can drop off food or supplies.

The health unit is also advising businesses to ensure the workplace is clean by disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, to promote good hand hygeine and cough etiquette, to have a plan to carry on with work in the event of significant absenteeism, to consult federal travel advisories before going on business trips and to communicate that if COVID-19 spreads within the community, that employees with even a mild cough or low-grade fever must stay at home.

