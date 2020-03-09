Edmonton City Council approves sliding scale for seniors transit passes

Send this page to someone via email

City Council has approved a sliding scale it says will help more seniors qualify for a low-income Edmonton Transit System annual pass.

The sliding scale was approved Monday. Eligible seniors with yearly incomes between $28,513 and $32,400 will qualify for an annual seniors pass for $136.50, starting on March 30.

Earlier this year, the cost of an annual seniors transit pass was set to increase from $136 to $374. The change was announced late last year.

However, council voted to put a hold on the price increase, after Councillor Andrew Knack suggested seniors on a fixed income weren’t given enough time to prepare for it.

Seniors who meet the income requirement and did not purchase an annual pass in 2019 are asked to bring proof of age, income and Edmonton residency to the Edmonton Service Centre to apply for an annual pass. This can be done starting on March 30 at the Edmonton Tower, located at 10111 – 104 Ave.

Story continues below advertisement

Seniors who purchased an annual ETS pass in 2019 and have already paid $374 for their 2020 pass will be mailed a refund for the difference, the city said in a media release Monday.

Seniors who purchased an annual pass in 2019 and haven’t yet purchased their 2020 pass can mail a cheque for $136.50, along with their name and address, to the following address:

ETS Customer Programs Office

PO Box 2610, Station Main

Edmonton, AB

T5J 3R5

Passes will be mailed before the end of March.

Seniors who earn less than $28,513 per year qualify for a free annual pass.

Seniors who make more than $32,400 per year will pay $374 for an annual pass.

More information on ETS passes can be found on the City of Edmonton’s website.