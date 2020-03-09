Menu

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Prescott and Russell regions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 4:11 pm
The freezing rain is expected to reach the Prescott and Russell region by Monday evening.
The freezing rain is expected to reach the Prescott and Russell region by Monday evening. Greg Davis / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Prescott and Russell areas.

The weather authority says freezing rain is likely to hit the region overnight Monday.

READ MORE: Freezing rain to hit southern Quebec on Monday night

Rain is expected to start Monday evening and as temperatures cool overnight, Environment Canada says there’s a strong possibility that rain could turn into freezing rain by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are supposed to heat up again and turn the freezing rain back to rain by late Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada is warning those in the area to take extra care when travelling, since road surfaces will likely be slippery overnight.

