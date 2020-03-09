Menu

Laura Smith and her songs to be celebrated by East Coast artists at tribute concert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 2:34 pm
Laura Smith is shown in an undated handout photo.
Laura Smith is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Borealis Music

As members of the East Coast musical community mourn the loss of singer-songwriter Laura Smith, they’re also preparing a tribute.

The 67-year-old musician died at her home in Mahone Bay, N.S., on Saturday after receiving palliative care for cancer.

Recording artist Bruce Guthro, who often included Smith in his songwriting circles, says artists will gather on March 29 to perform a selection of songs that illustrate the poetic quality of her lyrics.

He says organizers originally hoped to provide the concert for Smith while she was alive, but the show will proceed as planned to celebrate her life’s work.

Smith was known for a warm voice, which reviewers have described as soulful, white hot and filled with wit.

Born and raised in London, Ont., she began to write and sing her own material in a small cafe, but her career took root in the Maritimes after she moved to Cape Breton in 1984 and became part of the close-knit world of East Coast singers and songwriters.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaLondonCape BretonMaritimesN.S.Ont.Mahone BayEast Coast MusicBruce Guthrolaura smith
