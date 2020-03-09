Menu

Crime

Drugs, loaded guns and cash found in Quebec man’s car during traffic stop: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 2:09 pm
OPP say they seized two loaded handguns and a large quantity of drugs and cash from a Quebec man's vehicle after he was stopped for speeding.
OPP say they seized two loaded handguns and a large quantity of drugs and cash from a Quebec man's vehicle after he was stopped for speeding. OPP

A Quebec man is facing 23 charges after a routine traffic stop in Napanee led to the discovery of drugs and firearms in his vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.

On March 7, a Lennox and Addington OPP officer stopped a vehicle from Quebec on Highway 401 in Napanee for speeding.

READ MORE: ‘Not something you see every day’: Cows stranded as cattle truck breaks down on Hwy. 401

Police say the driver, 33-year-old Bilaal Mohammed, of Pierrefonds, Que., was in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including cocaine, morphine and methamphetamine. He was also driving with two loaded handguns, one police believe he bought in the United States, and with thousands of dollars in cash in his vehicle.

The 33-year-old is facing the following charges:

  • two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • three counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition
  • two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
  • two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
  • Seven counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Two counts of possession of a schedule four substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • stunt driving
  • possession of the proceeds of crime
  • possession of stolen property under $5,000
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a bail hearing set to take place March 9.

