Drugs, loaded guns and cash found in Quebec man’s car during traffic stop: OPP

A Quebec man is facing 23 charges after a routine traffic stop in Napanee led to the discovery of drugs and firearms in his vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.

On March 7, a Lennox and Addington OPP officer stopped a vehicle from Quebec on Highway 401 in Napanee for speeding.

Police say the driver, 33-year-old Bilaal Mohammed, of Pierrefonds, Que., was in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including cocaine, morphine and methamphetamine. He was also driving with two loaded handguns, one police believe he bought in the United States, and with thousands of dollars in cash in his vehicle.

The 33-year-old is facing the following charges:

two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

three counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Seven counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a schedule four substance for the purpose of trafficking

stunt driving

possession of the proceeds of crime

possession of stolen property under $5,000

He was held in custody for a bail hearing set to take place March 9.

