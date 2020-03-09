Menu

Canada

Trump’s top 5G adviser in Canada as officials still mulling Huawei decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 1:42 pm
Washington’s top diplomat in Ottawa outlines priorities
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires for Canada Richard Mills has been Washington’s top diplomat in Ottawa since Ambassador Kelly Craft vacated her position. He joined The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson to discuss CUSMA, Huawei, NATO and Arctic sovereignty.

A top Trump administration adviser on telecommunications met on Monday with officials in Ottawa as Canada has yet to decide whether to allow Chinese firm Huawei to participate in its new 5G wireless internet network.

Robert Blair, the White House special representative for international telecommunications, met with unspecified people in the Canadian government.

READ MORE: Internal Huawei documents show company shipped U.S. sanctioned items to Iran

The U.S. embassy in Ottawa and a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed Monday’s meeting but did not provide details, including who from Canada took part in the talks.

Donald Trump has warned American allies, especially those in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network that includes Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, not to allow Huawei into their next-generation 5G networks.

READ MORE: Huawei, Meng Wanzhou hit with new racketeering, corporate espionage charges in U.S.

The U.S. deems the Chinese tech giant a national security threat — a charge the company denies.

A former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, told parliamentarians during a committee appearance on Monday that more oversight of Huawei’s operations in Canada could apply if the company agreed to become a publicly traded entity in this country.

Pelosi warns NATO allies against using Huawei due to ‘lack of privacy’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
