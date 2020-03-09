Trump’s top 5G adviser in Canada as officials still mulling Huawei decision

Send this page to someone via email

A top Trump administration adviser on telecommunications met on Monday with officials in Ottawa as Canada has yet to decide whether to allow Chinese firm Huawei to participate in its new 5G wireless internet network.

Robert Blair, the White House special representative for international telecommunications, met with unspecified people in the Canadian government.

The U.S. embassy in Ottawa and a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed Monday’s meeting but did not provide details, including who from Canada took part in the talks.

Donald Trump has warned American allies, especially those in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network that includes Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, not to allow Huawei into their next-generation 5G networks.

The U.S. deems the Chinese tech giant a national security threat — a charge the company denies.

A former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, told parliamentarians during a committee appearance on Monday that more oversight of Huawei’s operations in Canada could apply if the company agreed to become a publicly traded entity in this country.

