Tories put lack of action on Huawei, China in crosshairs with new motion

The Conservatives are again putting the government’s lack of action on Huawei and China in their crosshairs with a call for the government to table a plan to combat Chinese aggression.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole spoke ahead of the debate on his party’s motion, which calls for MPs to demand that the government table a decision on whether to allow Huawei to participate in the country’s 5G network as well as a plan for how they will counter Chinese influence in Canada.

The motion calls for both plans to be presented within 30 days.

“There is no greater threat today to Canada’s interest than China’s rise,” said O’Toole in a press conference on Tuesday, citing Chinese influence operations as one example.

“The democratic world must acknowledge that the approach to China over the last two decades has not worked. In fact, the situation has only gotten worse over recent years.”

Global News has reported extensively on Chinese intimidation and influence peddling among diaspora communities and politicians in Canada.

Much of that has involved activities by the United Front, Beijing’s influence network used to target Chinese community members and critics of the regime abroad, and influence local coverage of China.

O’Toole said he is not worried that such a move would prompt economic retaliation from China, noting Canada has already seen pushback but that coordinating action with allies like Australia is key.

Australia has in recent years put a strong emphasis on combating foreign influence by China in its domestic affairs, including passing new laws aimed at limiting interference by China in politics and business.

“We have to show we will work with our allies in a concerted way to provide a counterbalance,” he said, and suggested the “weak” approach by the government so far on the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been arbitrarily detained by China since December 2018.

“A stronger approach may make progress.”

He also added the coming transition south of the border once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021, makes this a good time for the Canadian government to show it is willing to take a stronger stand on China.

“This move is going to help re-establish relationships with the United States,” he suggested, and noted there has bene broad support among U.S. lawmakers for taking a tougher line on China.

“We have to show we can be a serious and reliable trade and security partner with the U.S”

