COVID-19: N.S. restricts access to long-term care homes for those who travelled internationally

Nova Scotia says it is moving to restrict access to long-term care homes for those who have travelled internationally, the province announced on Monday.

The move comes after new national screening protocols were established in response to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.

A release from Nova Scotia’s department of health said that anyone who has travelled outside of Canada may have come in contact with COVID-19 and should closely monitor their health for at least 14 days after returning home.

Those who start to feel unwell should stay at home and self-isolate away from the public.

Individuals who develop a fever with a temperature of 38 C and/or a cough should call 811 to receive an assessment, the province said.

“We are expanding our screening to include travel outside of the country as the virus continues to spread,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health.

“With more cases expected in Canada and spread into the community likely, we are adapting our processes to respond to this rapidly evolving situation.” Tweet This

There have been no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Nova Scotia as of Monday.

Two Canadian Armed Forces members who self-isolated at CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia after undergoing tests for COVID-19 when they returned from Italy were declared to have a clean bill of health over the weekend.

According to Johns Hopkins CSSE, there are more than 111,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 3,892 deaths as of Monday.

The health department is also reminding individuals that it is important to practice good handwashing hygiene, use cough etiquette, avoid touching their face and regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces.