Health

COVID-19: 2 military members self-isolating at CFB Greenwood following return from Italy

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 6:24 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Two Canadian Armed Forces members are being tested for COVID-19 after returning Wednesday from Italy, which remains the centre of Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in its north.

They were among the 71 Canadian Armed Forces members returning after taking part in a military exercise overseas.

The Department of National Defence said in a statement that although the members were not taken to Italy’s affected areas, they still got screened.

As a result of the screening, two members got further testing for COVID-19 based on their self-reported symptoms, and until the results of the tests are known, these members will remain in isolation on base, according to the DND.

The test results are expected on Monday or Tuesday.

According to the John Hopkins database, as of Friday there has been a total of 101,795 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, but the countries that have been hit the most are Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

“We have engaged with PHAC and the Nova Scotia Health Authority and will take the necessary steps should the results come back positive. Those steps will be determined once test results have been finalized,” stated the Department of National Defence.

The DND also noted that the rest of the members are on leave for a period of three days.

“Although the risk is deemed low, the 14 Wing Flight Surgeon is in contact with provincial and federal medical authorities in order to help ensure the welfare of our members and the ongoing safety of the community. We will take every necessary precaution.”

The DND advised that anyone locally who may have come in contacts with the individuals to look for symptoms.

COVID-19Canadian Armed ForcesItalyDepartment of National Defence
