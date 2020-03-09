South shore commuters rejoice as Candiac train back on track

Send this page to someone via email

Train commuters on Montreal’s south shore rejoiced as the Exo 4 Candiac line was back on track Monday for a full day of service — the first time that’s happened in over a month.

“I’m really, really happy. It saved my life,” Candiac commuter Yuan He said before hopping on the train.

“Oh, I’m happy. The train cuts my transportation in half so it saves me some time in my day and it saves me some stress,” said Holly Thaler-Soppit, a Candiac commuter.

Service on the commuter train service between Montreal and the south shore resumed on Friday afternoon after the dismantlement of a rail barricade in Kahnawake.

The railway blockade in Kahnawake came to an end Thursday afternoon after nearly a month of protests in the Mohawk community.

The demonstration disrupted service on the commuter rail line for more than four weeks.

Protesters set up camp on the railway tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

Exo had provided a shuttle service for the affected train users; 30 coach buses were made available for the duration of the protest.

Officials for Exo, the regional train authority, said the service cost an estimated $30,000 to $40,000 each day they were on the road. Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice said the cost of the shuttles was covered by available funds in the company’s budget.

“Of course I’m happy. It’s faster transit for me. It’s a win-win,” said Candiac commuter Jack Nguyen.

Nguyen, as did several other commuters, said the bus shuttle service added an extra hour to their ride into the city. While Nguyen said that was an inconvenience, he said Exo handled the situation well.

“The service was pretty fine. They did a good job,” he said.

In a statement Friday, Exo thanked passengers for their patience during “a complex time.”

