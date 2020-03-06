Menu

Canada

Exo’s Candiac train line back up and running after dismantlement of Kahnawake rail blockade

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 10:27 am
Updated March 6, 2020 2:47 pm
Exo said it is waiting for Canadian Pacific Railway to give its approval to resume service.
Exo said it is waiting for Canadian Pacific Railway to give its approval to resume service. Tim Sargeant/Global News
Commuter train service on the Candiac line between Montreal and the south shore will resume on Friday afternoon after the dismantlement of a rail barricade in Kahnawake on Thursday.
Exo, the regional train authority, said in a statement on Friday that its usual schedule will resume as of 3:55 p.m. and its alternative shuttle bus service will remain in place until Friday night to help commuters get to and from the city.
On Friday morning the company said it was waiting on the Canadian Pacific Railway to authorize travel on the railway before commuter trains could resume.
“Exo wants to be able to restore train service on the Candiac exo4 line as quickly as possible for the benefit of its customers,” Exo said.
Story continues below advertisement
The railway blockade in Kahnawake came to an end Thursday afternoon after nearly a month of protests in the Mohawk community.
Protesters set up camp on the railway tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.
The demonstration disrupted service on the commuter rail line for more than three weeks, but Exo provided shuttle buses for affected train users.
