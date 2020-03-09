Hamilton police identify victims in fatal bar shooting on Barton Street

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have identified the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at a bar on Barton Street.

Investigators say they have not yet been able to establish a relationship between 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas, of Brantford, and 25-year-old Rhonda Homsombath, of Hamilton, who died in hospital after the incident at Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street.

Two men, a 38-year-old and a 29-year-old, who were also injured in the shooting continue to recover in hospital, according to detectives.

Autopsies on Thomas and Homsombath are being conducted on Monday.

The two were allegedly shot in the basement of Sam’s sometime before 5 a.m. on March 8.

Police say they were initially called out to the bar but later discovered the shooting occurred in the basement of Urban Lounge, which is attached to Sam’s Tavern.

Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others

The victims were previously at Zen Lounge attending a memorial celebration for Carel Douse, who was murdered in Hamilton in May 2019, according to police.

Officers responding to the shooting say they found the victims with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. All were eventually transported to hospital.

Detectives believe a man entered the bar and fired multiple gunshots, striking all four victims.

Police will continue to talk with two witnesses and are looking to speak to anyone else who was there.

Investigators say the motive of the shooting is unclear and have not said whether the shooting was targeted.

Detectives say they are looking for a man with a thin build who is about five feet 10 inches tall and in his early 30s. It’s believed he had short braids and was wearing dark jeans or pants and a track suit-style zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 905-546-3825 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

