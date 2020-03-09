Menu

Canada

Ensign Energy Services reports Q4 loss compared with a profit a year ago

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 9:33 am
Updated March 9, 2020 9:35 am
The Ensign Energy Services Inc. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. says it lost $71.6 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $154.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The oilfield services company says the loss amounted to 44 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 98 cents per share in the last three months of 2018.

READ MORE: Ensign Energy Services reports $37.8-million third-quarter loss

Revenue grew to $375.8 million, up from $346.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year, Ensign says it lost $162.9 million or $1.02 per diluted share. That compared with a profit of $58.7 million or 37 cents per diluted share in 2018.

READ MORE: Oil price jump linked to Saudi Arabian attacks sparks energy stock rally

Revenue for the full year totalled $1.59 billion, up from $1.16 billion in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Ensign acquired a 89.3 per cent stake in Trinidad Drilling Ltd. in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the remaining 10.7 per cent stake in the first quarter of 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Oil and GasAlberta oil and gasQ4Ensign Energy Services Inc.oilfieldEnsign EnergyEnsign Energy ServicesEnsign Energy Q4Ensign Energy Services Inc Q4Ensign Energy Services Q4Ensign Q4
