2 arrested after handgun, cocaine seized from Peterborough residence: police

Two people are facing charges after police in Peterborough say officers seized a handgun and cocaine from a residence on Friday.
The Peterborough Police Service’s crime analyst drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a Bethune Street residence.
Police say they seized a loaded .45-calibre handgun along with a “quantity” of cocaine and cash.
Two men were arrested and charged.
Cedric Agard, 25, of Mississauga, and Charles McCutcheon, 32, of Peterborough, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order. Agard faces two counts of the latter charge.
Agard was additionally charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Police did not state when the accused are scheduled to make court appearances.
COMMENTS