Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after handgun, cocaine seized from Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 8:55 am
Peterborough police say officers seized this .45-calibre handgun during the search of a residence on Friday.
Peterborough police say officers seized this .45-calibre handgun during the search of a residence on Friday. Peterborough Police Service

Two people are facing charges after police in Peterborough say officers seized a handgun and cocaine from a residence on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service’s crime analyst drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a Bethune Street residence.

READ MORE: Project Imperial arrests 16 in cocaine-trafficking ring from GTA to Haliburton — OPP

Police say they seized a loaded .45-calibre handgun along with a “quantity” of cocaine and cash.

Two men were arrested and charged.

Cedric Agard, 25, of Mississauga, and Charles McCutcheon, 32, of Peterborough, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order. Agard faces two counts of the latter charge.

Agard was additionally charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Police did not state when the accused are scheduled to make court appearances.

Rotarians in Peterborough get update on city’s opioid crisis
Rotarians in Peterborough get update on city’s opioid crisis
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CocaineDrug BustDrug TraffickingPeterborough Police ServiceGunFirearmPeterborough crimeDrug SeizureEmergency Response TeamPeterborough drug bustPeterborough drug trafficking
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.