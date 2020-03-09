2 arrested after handgun, cocaine seized from Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after police in Peterborough say officers seized a handgun and cocaine from a residence on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service’s crime analyst drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a Bethune Street residence.

Police say they seized a loaded .45-calibre handgun along with a “quantity” of cocaine and cash.

Two men were arrested and charged.

Cedric Agard, 25, of Mississauga, and Charles McCutcheon, 32, of Peterborough, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order. Agard faces two counts of the latter charge.

Agard was additionally charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Police did not state when the accused are scheduled to make court appearances.

