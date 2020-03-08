Saskatoon, Montrose and Delisle firefighters respond to Nutrien Vanscoy chemical fire

Firefighters from the Saskatoon Fire Department, the Rural Municipality of Montrose Fire Department and the Delisle Fire Department fought back flames from three chemical tanks at the Nutrien Vanscoy Potash Operation on Saturday night.

Firefighters from the RM of Montrose and Delisle responded to the fire at 16 Agrium Rd., Vanscoy, and asked their Saskatoon colleagues for help shortly after 10 p.m., a statement from the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

A Hazmat team arrived at 10:30 p.m. and helped develop a response plan, which involved two additional fire engines. The engines arrived at the scene shortly after midnight and remained until the Saskatoon firefighters were released at 5 a.m.

Delisle Fire Chief Mike Given told Global News his team was on scene until 9 a.m.

The statement said no one was injured and did not provide an estimate of the cost of the damage. Given said firefighters couldn’t get close enough to see what kind of damage was done but did call it “extensive.”

A spokesperson for the Montrose fire department wouldn’t comment and a spokesperson for the Saskatoon Fire Department said no comment would be provided until Monday morning.

Will Tigley, a Nutrien spokesperson, says the company is still assessing the situation and there is no timeline yet for operations at the site to resume.

