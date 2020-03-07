Ontario senior killed in 4-vehicle crash near Redwater: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Kenora, Ont., died in a four-vehicle crash north of Edmonton on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

On March 4 at 8 p.m., police responded to the collision on Highway 28 near Redwater, Alta.

RCMP said a truck heading west on Highway 28 collided with another truck going east.

“After the initial collision, another truck heading east slowed down to avoid the collision scene and was rear-ended by a semi-tractor,” RCMP said in a news release issued Thursday.

The 73-year-old Kenora man, who was alone in the westbound truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man in the truck from the initial collision was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP said, while the lone man in the truck that was rear-ended was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the semi was not injured.

Weather may have played a role in the crash.

“Rain and snow passed in the area prior to the collisions and icy road conditions were reported,” Mounties said.

Traffic was rerouted on Highway 28 for several hours while the investigation was underway, RCMP said.

Redwater is about 60 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.