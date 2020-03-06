Devils beat St. Louis 4-2, snap Blues’ 8-game win streak

Send this page to someone via email

NEWARK, N.J. – Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenceman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and the New Jersey Devils stunned St. Louis 4-2 on Friday night to snap the Blues’ eight-game winning streak.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014.

Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who coincidentally started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18.

Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

RED WINGS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored and Detroit beat Chicago.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs.

Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.

JETS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading Winnipeg past Vegas.

Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets.

It was the second game of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who have won five straight at home to improve to 19-14-3 at Bell MTS Place this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots in the loss.

FLAMES 3, COYOTES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund scored, Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all of the goals and Calgary beat Arizona.

The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10. They moved within three points of Pacific Division-leading Vegas and a point behind second-place Edmonton.

Cam Talbot made 32 saves to win in his 300th NHL start.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist and Carl Soderberg also scored for Arizona.

