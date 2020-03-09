Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of murdering partner

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 1:21 pm
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of murdering spouse
Blake Schreiner is accused of first-degree murder in the death of his former partner and the mother of his children, Tammy Brown. Facebook

A Saskatoon trial is underway for Blake Schreiner, who is accused of killing the mother of his two children.

Family of Tammy Brown, 39, remember her as an “amazing mother, daughter and sister.”

Related News

She was found dead at a house on Kootenay Drive on the morning of Jan. 28, 2019.

READ MORE: Saskatoon homicide victim remembered as amazing woman

Schreiner, Brown’s former common-law partner, was initially charged with second-degree murder. The charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Saskatoon police said Schreiner was arrested at the scene, but they have not released Brown’s cause of death.

Schreiner underwent a not criminally responsible assessment to analyze his state of mind at the time of the alleged crime. He elected to go directly to trial and skip the preliminary hearing phase.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial is being heard at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSecond Degree MurderSaskatoon HomicideLawson HeightsTammy BrownKootenay DriveKootenay Drive SaskatoonBlake SchreinerBlake Schreiner murder trialTammy Brown murderTammy Brown murder trial
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.