Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of murdering partner

A Saskatoon trial is underway for Blake Schreiner, who is accused of killing the mother of his two children.

Family of Tammy Brown, 39, remember her as an “amazing mother, daughter and sister.”

She was found dead at a house on Kootenay Drive on the morning of Jan. 28, 2019.

Schreiner, Brown’s former common-law partner, was initially charged with second-degree murder. The charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Saskatoon police said Schreiner was arrested at the scene, but they have not released Brown’s cause of death.

Schreiner underwent a not criminally responsible assessment to analyze his state of mind at the time of the alleged crime. He elected to go directly to trial and skip the preliminary hearing phase.

The trial is being heard at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.