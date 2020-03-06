Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Winnipeg Sports

Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson eliminated from playoff contention at Tim Hortons Brier

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 5:36 pm
Team Manitoba skip Jason Gunnlaugson delivers a stone at the Brier in Kingston, Ont.
Team Manitoba skip Jason Gunnlaugson delivers a stone at the Brier in Kingston, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher locked up a berth in the 1-2 Page playoff game at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 10-3 victory over Ontario’s John Epping on Friday afternoon.

Bottcher secured top spot in the eight-team pool at 9-1 with one draw in the championship round remaining at the Leon’s Centre.

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador beat Team Wild Card’s Mike McEwen 5-3 to move into sole possession of second place at 8-2.

READ MORE: Mike McEwen, Jason Gunnlaugson open championship pool with losses at Tim Hortons Brier

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs, McEwen and Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone were tied for third at 7-3.

Northern Ontario beat Canada’s Kevin Koe 7-3 and Saskatchewan edged Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson 9-8.

Ontario and Canada still had a slim chance of making the four-team cut for the Page playoffs despite 6-4 records. Manitoba (5-5) has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Both Manitoba rinks qualify for next round at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier

The winner of Saturday’s 1-2 Page playoff game will advance directly to the final Sunday night. The winner of the 3-4 Page playoff will advance to the semifinal Sunday afternoon against the loser of the 1-2 game. The semifinal winner will move on to the final.

The Brier champion will represent Canada at the March 28-April 5 world men’s curling championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCurlingManitoba CurlingBrierTim Hortons Brier2020 Brier2020 Tim Hortons BrierJason Gunnlaugson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.