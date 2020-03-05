Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Mike McEwen, Jason Gunnlaugson open championship pool with losses at Tim Hortons Brier

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 5:33 pm
Team Manitoba skip Jason Gunnlaugson delivers a stone at the Brier in Kingston, Ont.
Team Manitoba skip Jason Gunnlaugson delivers a stone at the Brier in Kingston, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher defeated Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone 9-5 on Thursday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Bottcher scored a deuce in the ninth end and added another in the 10th for his eighth straight victory at the Canadian men’s curling championship.

READ MORE: Both Manitoba rinks qualify for next round at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador (7-1) moved into second place in the eight-team standings with a 7-4 win over Team Canada’s Kevin Koe.

Saskatchewan and Team Wild Card’s Mike McEwen were next at 6-2. McEwen dropped a 6-4 decision to Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs.

Ontario’s John Epping beat Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson 9-5 in the other afternoon game. Both teams were in a four-way tie at 5-3 with Koe and Jacobs.

Another draw was scheduled for Thursday evening at the Leon’s Centre.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Sports
