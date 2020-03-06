$24K fine, de-certification for Vancouver shop that made 40 invalid vehicle inspections

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver business has lost its certification to inspect vehicles and is facing nearly $24,000 in fines.

Vancouver police say a joint investigation with the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch found that the Budget Brake and Muffler operator at 245 East Second Avenue had been doing the inspections without an authorized inspector.

Police say the investigation determined that 40 vehicles had been inspected since the facility’s authorized inspector had stopped working there about a year ago.

Police say 17 of the 40 vehicles were commercial vehicles, including 16 limousines and one tow truck.

1:44 Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads

The business has been hit with 40 fines of $598, worth $23,920 in total.

The business owner has also surrendered his inspection facility designation and his “Facility Operator” certificate, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are contacting the owners of all vehicles that were improperly inspected for safety reasons, and telling them that they will need to be reinspected at an authorized facility.

Last week, Burnaby RCMP conducted a commercial vehicle inspection blitz which returned a 50 per cent fail rate, and resulted in 147 vehicles being pulled from the road.