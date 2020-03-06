Menu

Weather

Wintry weekend in store for parts of Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 4:46 pm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon. SkyTracker Weather

It will be a wintry weekend for parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province.

READ MORE: Home and vehicle fire prevention during winter weather

A Pacific system will move through the region starting Saturday morning. Upwards of 20 centimetres of snow is expected in the northern grainbelt.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said Saskatoon could get between five and 15 centimetres of the white stuff.

A cold front will move through southern regions of the province, bringing flurries and the risk of freezing rain.

Saskatchewan weather outlook: March 6
Saskatchewan weather outlook: March 6

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday as the system moves off into Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate as the system passes through. Before heading out, check the latest road conditions online at the Highway Hotline website.

READ MORE: Animal welfare calls triple during brutal Saskatchewan cold spell

Environment Canada said it issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

