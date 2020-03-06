Government of Canada investing $300K in Prince Edward County’s tourism sector

Send this page to someone via email

Bay of Quinte MP Neil Ellis announced the federal government is investing $300,000 for Prince Edward County to promote off-season tourism.

The investment is from the Canadian Experience Fund, which is intended to support tourism. These funds will cover local product and service development, market training for businesses and more in the county.

“Winter here is the season we are trying to build on … that’s the season we want to make just as busy as summer,” says Ellis.

Ellis made the announcement Friday morning at Sparkbox studio, a local printing workshop. The studio is planning on working to attract more tourists who are interested in art workshops.

“We want to open our doors to people who are visiting the area and give them different experiences to engage with the area,” said Chrissy Poitras, co-owner of the studio.

Prince Edward County’s mayor agreed.

“Hundreds of entrepreneurial and innovative people in the county have built businesses and attractions that employ thousands of people each year, making tourism the fastest growing industry in Prince Edward County and a critical part of our local economy,” Steve Furguson said.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, said in a news release that strong regional economies are essential for Canada’s success and sustainability.

“We are working with you to help businesses and innovators grow, succeed and create jobs for Canadians,” Joly said. “For that, we need to work together to make the right investments that will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country…”