Road Trip Ontario: See the leaves change in Prince Edward County

Over the summer months, we’ve visited provincial parks, hunted for antiques and taken a hike through the Gatineau Hills as part of the Road Trip Ontario series. But road trips don’t have to end with the summer.

With its country roads, its many wineries and breweries and its farm-to-table restaurant culture, Prince Edward County, known to the locals as just “the county,” seems a natural choice to step into the fall.

Steve Ferguson, mayor of Prince Edward County, says agriculture still reigns as the county’s main economic driver, but with an estimated 1.5 million tourists visiting the county yearly — the county itself only houses about 25,000 permanent residents — tourism has become a major component of the area’s every day life.

Prince Edward County’s wineries have multiplied and won awards as the region has grown in popularity, and are still serving in the fall season. Ferguson also pointed to a burgeoning craft breweries and artistic community who add to the unique county experience.

Picton, the largest town in the county, hosts boutique shops with local products, and restaurants that serve food grown in local fields. But Ferguson made sure to point out that the the county has even more to offer than what’s in Picton.

“It is a community of communities,” Ferguson said.

“So, as as much as people may know Picton, there are other hamlets and villages such as Wellington, Bloomfield, Rossmore, Consecon, Milford, Cherry Valley … and the charm of those small villages is something that can’t be underestimated.”

Between these towns, hamlets and villages, are not only wineries and breweries, but also farms and farmer’s markets, where you can grab fresh produce, or pickup a pumpkin and a selfie in preparation for Halloween.

There are well established inns and bed and breakfasts that have been operating for years in the county, and AirBnb now offers a list of more than 300 short-term accommodations in the area.

Getting there

The County is just over two hours away from Toronto if you take Highway 401, (on a good day).

But if you have some time to mosey through smaller towns, taking the exit off of Highway 401 at Port Hope will bring you to Highway 2, a scenic route that runs along Lake Ontario. This will bring you directly to Highway 33, also known as Loyalist Parkway. If your final destination is Picton, following Highway 33 will wind you through several of the county’s quaint towns and villages, like Hillier, Wellington and Bloomfield.

If you’re driving from the Ottawa area, taking Highway 401 will get you there in about three hours. But taking Highway 416 to Highway 2 will bring you down the scenic route. Follow the St. Lawrence all the way down to Kingston, and from there take Highway 33 down to the Glenora Ferry. Once you cross the water, Highway 33 will take you straight to Picton.

Where to stop along the way

If you’re coming from Toronto, the quintessential stop along the Highway 401 is the Big Apple, in Colborne. You can take a walk inside the apple itself, or stop off at the location’s restaurant, general store and bakery. And since they’re in season, you can also pick up some apples for your trip.

If you’re looking for a more natural experience, you could stop at Presqu’ile Provincial Park in Brighton, which features the province’s second oldest functioning lighthouse. There are also several bike and hiking trails in the park.

If you’re coming from the Ottawa area, Kingston is only about two hours from Ottawa and an hour away from Prince Edward County. For things to do in Kingston, check out this Road Trip Ontario piece featuring Kingston.

What to bring

No matter what kind of trip you’re planning, a camera or your camera phone is a must, especially during the fall, when the leaves will be changing and farm stands will be selling pumpkins and fall produce.

If you’re an avid cyclist, don’t forget to bring your wheels with you, since wineries and villages are very easily accessible by bike.

Like to experience things on two feet? Prince Edward County also has a number of hiking trails to offer, so don’t forget good walking shoes or hiking boots.

Can’t decide what to pack for your wardrobe? The Prince Edward County tourism website says despite many fine dining restaurants, casual dress is accepted everywhere, but no one will fault you for dressing up.

What to do

Have a drink

The Prince Edward County Winegrower’s Association lists 35 different wineries and breweries in the county, growing locally produced beverages.

With so many options to try, it’s no wonder wine tours in the county are so popular. Several companies offer tours that allow wine tastings at four our five different vineyards in the county, while others let you set the itinerary yourself.

Feel like experiencing the vineyards differently? The County Carriage Co. offers wine tours in horse-drawn carriages. Want to be a bit more active? Bring your bike or rent one and pedal from winery to winery. Or of course, you can bring your own car and leave the chauffeuring to a designated driver.

If you want to just get from point A to point B, the county also has three taxi companies that can be ordered via phone.

And of course, for those who don’t fancy wine, the county also boasts several breweries that produce local craft beer, ciders and spirits.

Shopping

Prince Edward County offers a different type of shopping experience than you would find in the city. Picton Main Street is lined with a variety of small boutiques that offer bespoke items, along with quaint coffee shops and ice cream places to grab a bite while you shop.

If you’re more interested in something old rather than something new, the Prince Edward County tourism site lists around 20 antique stores around the county.

Exploring the county

Before hitting a winery, we suggest taking a drive through the area on country roads, which will bring you along the shorelines of Lake Ontario, through the small villages and towns with beautifully restored 18th century homes, or through the natural beauty of the county.

If you plan to go before the end of October, grab a pumpkin or two at one of the many roadside stands or at local farms peppered throughout the area. It’s apple season, and several of the farms in Prince Edward County also offer apple picking.

If you’re looking step out into nature, there are a few options at different corners of the county.

You could stop by at Sandbanks Provincial Park, which is a favourite summer destination because of its sandy beaches — Sandbanks has the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation — but also offers a few short hiking trails. Mayor of Prince Edward County Steve Ferguson says to this day, the most popular attractions in the county are the beaches at Sandbanks, which bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Lake on a Mountain Provincial Park is a naturally occurring anomaly and another favourite spot. According to the Prince Edward County tourism website, this lake, situated in the Waupoos area, has a “constant flow of clean, fresh water, with no apparent source and [is] set 60 metres above Lake Ontario.”

In the South Shore region, you could stop by the Prince Edward Point Bird Observatory, which sits at the tip of the Prince Edward Point National Wildlife area. This point is special, notably during the spring and fall, because migratory birds use it as a temporary stop on their travels.

“There is no other location on the Canadian side of Lake Ontario where birds are known to occur in such high densities during migration. More than 300 species of birds have been recorded on the point, including songbirds, waterfowl, owls and hawks,” according to the national wildlife area’s website.

Where to stay

Here are the top five user-ranked hotels in Prince Edward County, according to TripAdvisor Canada:

Where to eat

Here are the top five user-ranked places to eat in Prince Edward County, according to TripAdvisor Canada:

There are also a couple of foodie events taking place this fall in the county:

Taste Community Grown: The day-long festival takes place Sep. 28 in an airplane hanger. The event features 50 or so of the county’s wineries and restaurants.

Countyliscious: This offer allows you to taste special fixed price menus from various restaurants in the county. Countyliscious runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 24.

The final pitch

Steve Ferguson, mayor of Prince Edward County, says he fell in love with the area 30 years ago. Twenty years after that, he said he was finally able to leave Toronto and move to the county. During his decade spent in the county, he said he’s seen the county transform thanks to social media.

“The effect of the Internet and Instagram and social media platforms has had a profound effect on illustrating to people the terrific communities that exist in this county and provide the motivation for people to come and visit.”

That social media presence in the county has brought along with it new businesses, a vibrant arts scene, and has bolstered the agricultural sector, turning wineries, farms and breweries into tourist destinations.

Ferguson not only invites people to come and stay for a weekend, he encourages people to make the move he did, from the big city to the county.

He said he’s already noticing a shift of people who are working remotely or making the commute.

“These are people that have recognized that Prince Edward County affords them the opportunity to open a business or work remotely in an environment that is welcoming,” Ferguson said.