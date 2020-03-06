Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Squirrels cost Kingston man thousands of dollars in car repairs

By Maegen Kulchar and Neil McArtney Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 7:40 pm
Squirrels costs Kingston man thousands of dollars in car repairs
Squirrels costs Kingston man thousands of dollars in car repairs

In the past few weeks, Peter Prue’s vehicle has been targeted and damaged — not once, but twice.

The culprit, according to Prue: squirrels.

“It was wrecked by squirrels,” he said. “They got in, chewed all the wiring. Did $2,500 worth of damage. Thank God we have insurance.”

Five days after he got his vehicle back from the shop, it happened again.

READ MORE: Red squirrel turns Edmonton woman’s car into rolling hoard

He’s contacted his landlord, city bylaw officers, pest control and even Kingston police — but nobody seems to have a solution.

Needless to say, Prue is fed up.

“I’m at my wits’ end. I’ve called everybody and I’ve got no answer. I’m scared to bring the vehicle back here.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

And he’s not alone. After knocking on doors in his complex, he found eight others in his same situation.

One resident says her problem with squirrels began last year.

“When I opened my hood it was just filled right up with leaves and branches,” said Angie Driscoll. “I cleaned it out, went in to get my son — an hour later, it was filled back up again.”

She says the squirrels ate through the insulation inside the hood of her car, as well as multiple wires.

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely nuts’ — Squirrels hid 200 walnuts under this SUV’s hood

According to Marin Pest Management, Prue’s situation is a familiar one. Owner Daniel Marin says some wires in cars are made with soy-based materials — and for squirrels, that’s food.

To help deter the rodents, Marin has a couple of tips.

“Introducing predator smells may be a good idea,” he said. “Even cat litter, one that has been used, that will repel rodents. The best thing to do is not to leave food or trash in the vehicle.”

Prue says he’s willing to try any type of remedy, such as mothballs, cayenne pepper and fabric softening sheets.

He just wants something done to make the squirrels to stop.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FoodKingstonVehicleDamageRepairsSquirrelsVehicle DamageWirescar wiresquirrel cost man thousands in repairssquirrel damagesquirrel damages cars
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.