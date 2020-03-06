Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

National Sport School gets a year’s reprieve from Calgary school board

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 1:58 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 1:59 pm
Jocelyne Larocque, of Canada, at left, holds her silver medal after losing to the United States in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Jocelyne Larocque, of Canada, at left, holds her silver medal after losing to the United States in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The National Sport School in Calgary that has produced Olympic and Paralympic champions will survive at least one more year.

The Calgary Board of Education planned to close the school operating at WinSport‘s Canada Olympic Park when the lease expired in June, and move students to public high schools in a cost-cutting measure.

But the CBE said in a statement Friday “the National Sport School will continue to operate out of WinSport for the 2020-21 school year.

READ MORE: Calgary sport school that grooms Olympic champions threatened with shutdown

“Programming for the next year will be adjusted based on the CBE’s fiscal reality and will reflect funding for a high school of a similar size.

“CBE will revisit the future of the National Sport School in the coming months.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Olympic Development Association _ now WinSport _ and the Calgary Board of Education jointly established the school in 1994 to help athletes both pursue sport at a world level and graduate from high school.

READ MORE: ‘Closing it down will have catastrophic repercussions’: Calgary’s National Sport School faces uncertain future

Alumni include Olympic champions Kyle Shewfelt (gymnastics), Jennifer BotterillCarla MacLeod and Jocelyne Larocque (hockey), Kaillie Humphries (bobsled), Brady Leman (ski cross) and six-time Paralympic swim champion Jessica Sloan.

Two dozen NSS alum competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary Board Of EducationCBEKaillie HumphriesBrady LemanJocelyne LarocqueNSSNational Sport SchoolJennifer BotterillCanadian Sport InstituteCarla MacLeodCalgary Olympic Development AssociationJessica SloanKyle Shewfelt
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.