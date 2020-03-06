Strong winds, snow forecast for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of Nova Scotia overnight Friday into Saturday.

The federal agency says strong winds may cause a stir after midnight along the Atlantic coast.

By Saturday afternoon, strong winds will carry over to the province’s eastern shore.

Gusts of wind are expected to reach 80 km/h in the province’s northeast while hitting 100 km/h along parts of the coast.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” says Environment Canada.

They warn drivers to adjust their driving to fit the changing road conditions.

The weather agency also released a special weather statement about snowfall, with between 5 cm and 10 cm expected.