‘Real policing’: Officers drive mom home, buy cake for daughter’s birthday

A little girl’s birthday wish came true, thanks to a couple of kindhearted cops in Georgia.

During a random audit of body cam video footage, as verified by Storyful, a Gwinnett County Police Department supervisor made the sweetest discovery and shared it on Twitter.

On Jan. 10, police officers Nick Boney and Jimmy Wilson noticed a woman on the side of the road, holding a bouquet of balloons and trying to get home to her daughter on a cold evening.

The video shows the officers stopped to give the woman a ride home. She reveals that it’s actually her daughter’s first birthday, and that she still needs to pick up a cake.

If an impromptu ride home wasn’t sweet enough, Boney gave Wilson his personal credit card and sent him out to buy a birthday cake and a “No. 1” ornament to put on top of it.

The deputies were even invited in to meet the woman’s little ones, as well as her mother and father. Both officers received two adorable hugs as soon as they walked through the front door.

“You’re so cute,” Boney gushes, gently touching the birthday girl on the arm while she is held in her mother’s arms.

The cops enjoy a bit of playtime with the kids before singing Harry Birthday with the family and chowing down on pieces of cake.

Just as they are enjoying the festive dessert, Boney and Wilson get their next call.

Amidst a sea of bad news, this is one story that captured the internet’s heart.

“This brought tears to my eyes,” one person tweeted. “What a wonderful thing to do for someone, this video made my day.”

Another wrote: “That is real policing, interacting with the community building trust and relationships with the community.”

No doubt it was a welcome reprieve from the day-to-day grind.

