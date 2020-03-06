Menu

Entertainment

Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of March 7

By Kahla Evans Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 12:59 pm
Prairie Cricket Farms at Love Local Manitoba
WATCH: Lesley and Ryan Steppler of Prairie Cricket Farms share what people can expect at their vendor display at the Love Local Manitoba market.

With her weekly pick of fun things to do in Winnipeg on the weekend, here is the rundown from Kahla Evans of ‘Global News Morning.

From ‘clown’ing around to crunching on crickets, here are some unusual things to do this weekend.

1. Crunching on crickets

The seventh annual Love Local Manitoba – Food, Beer and Wine Tasting Event is the place to sip, snack, sample and shop this weekend.

The event features Manitoba grown, made and produced products that cover everything from classic perogies to tasty crickets.

Our own Abigail Turner took a tour before the show:

Spreads By Cede at Love Local Manitoba Market

Over 50 local makers are participating and the event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Victoria Inn.

Click here for more details and tickets.

2. Join the circus

The Winnipeg Circus Club is inviting folks of all ages to its eighth Annual Showcase taking place this weekend.

The event is packed with fun and everything starts off at 3 p.m. Sunday at Jubilee Place (MBCI).

Our own Corey Callaghan went down to the Club to try his hand at the circus arts:

Global News Morning tries new tricks with the Winnipeg Circus Club

The main draw will be the incredible performances by both local and international circus artists but there will also be activities like face painting, balloon creations, a bake sale, a raffle and more.

Tickets are $10 and more information can be found through their website.

3. Cheering on the ICE

It’s International Women’s Day on Sunday and both the Manitoba Moose and the Winnipeg Jets are celebrating with Gender Equality games on Friday and Saturday.

The games are a chance to celebrate the women making a difference in the hockey world.

The Jets Gender Equality game is Friday at 8 p.m. against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Offside is a book about the challenges faced by women in the sport of hockey
Offside is a book about the challenges faced by women in the sport of hockey

The Moose Gender Equality game is Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Iowa Wild.

Not only will our Global News Morning team of Gabby Marchand, Corey Callaghan and Abigail Turner be there cheering on the Moose, but yours truly has been invited as a guest announcer for the game and I am beyond excited!

So, if you see us there, come say ‘hi’!

More info can be found here.

Happy weekend, everyone!

Winnipeg Jets, Manitoba Moose, Gender Equality, International Women's Day, Winnipeg Circus Club, Love Local MB, winnipeg activities
