Crime

Man charged after vehicle crashes into Quinte West home: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 11:08 am
Quinte West OPP arrested a 36-year-old man on Thursday after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a home.
Global News File

A Belleville man is facing several charges after police allege he crashed a vehicle into a home and then stole another vehicle.

At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Quinte West OPP were made aware of a vehicle that had reportedly struck a home on Mill Street in Frankford, a ward in Quinte West.

Not long after, police say another vehicle was stolen from the same home.

The reportedly stolen vehicle was recovered later that morning on Bell Boulevard in Belleville, according to police.

OPP’s ROPE unit, emergency response team, East Region canine unit and Quinte West officers, along with Belleville police, executed an arrest warrant at an address on North Park Street in Belleville at 2:30 p.m.

As a result, Allan Laidley, a 36-year-old from Belleville, was charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop after an accident
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Three counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
  • Mischief

The man is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on March 6.

