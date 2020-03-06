Man charged after vehicle crashes into Quinte West home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Belleville man is facing several charges after police allege he crashed a vehicle into a home and then stole another vehicle.

At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Quinte West OPP were made aware of a vehicle that had reportedly struck a home on Mill Street in Frankford, a ward in Quinte West.

READ MORE: Trial for Quinte West man accused of sexual offences against youth begins

Not long after, police say another vehicle was stolen from the same home.

The reportedly stolen vehicle was recovered later that morning on Bell Boulevard in Belleville, according to police.

OPP’s ROPE unit, emergency response team, East Region canine unit and Quinte West officers, along with Belleville police, executed an arrest warrant at an address on North Park Street in Belleville at 2:30 p.m.

0:50 Brighton man dies after losing control of his vehicle in Trenton Brighton man dies after losing control of his vehicle in Trenton

As a result, Allan Laidley, a 36-year-old from Belleville, was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop after an accident

Flight from a peace officer

Three counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Mischief

The man is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on March 6.