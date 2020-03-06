Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

Canada adds 30K jobs in February, unemployment rate edges up to 5.6%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 9:01 am
Canada added more than 30,000 net new jobs in February, Statistics Canada said on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Canada added more than 30,000 net new jobs in February, Statistics Canada said on Friday, March 6, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/CP

The national statistics office says Canada’s unemployment rate nudged up a tenth of a percentage point to 5.6 per cent as the economy added 30,300 net new jobs in February.

Statistics Canada says the increase in jobs was led by Quebec, which posted its third consecutive month of job gains.

CANADIAN UNEMPLOYMENT

The agency’s latest labour force survey says most of the national gains were in full-time work, where there was an increase of 37,600 positions, while part-time employment declined by 7,300 compared with January.

Story continues below advertisement

While there were gains for young workers, employment for the core of Canadian labour force, who are aged 25 to 54, held steady for a third consecutive month in February.

READ MORE: Coronavirus impact could include ‘longer-term layoffs,’ Bank of Canada governor says

Compared with a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 245,000 jobs, an increase of 1.3 per cent, which was largely driven by gains in full-time work.

Average hourly wages increased to $28.66 from $27.54 for all workers 15 years and older compared with the same month in 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Statistics Canadalabour force surveyJobs in CanadaCanada unemployment ratejobs reportCanadian job marketCanada jobless rateCanada jobs reportLFSFebruary 2020 jobs report Canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.