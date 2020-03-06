Menu

Hamilton area hit by blast of snow before warm weekend

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 8:37 am
Drivers had to deal with a blast of snow on Friday morning as a weather system from the Kitchener-Waterloo area made its way to Hamilton.
Drivers had to deal with a blast of snow on Friday morning as a weather system from the Kitchener-Waterloo area made its way to Hamilton. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A weather system from the Kitchener-Waterloo area was the source of snow that quickly blanketed Hamilton and the surrounding area on Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Canada’s weather agency says local snowfall amounts will be as much as 15 centimetres by noon.

The low-pressure system is expected to make its way through most of southern Ontario and across the Golden Horseshoe.

READ MORE: How to avoid disaster if your furnace goes cold

It is then expected to weaken and turn to flurries by the afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police are advising drivers to adjust to changing road conditions. Visibility is expected to be reduced at times due to the heavy snow.

The general forecast for Friday is calling for periods of snow and a high of 3 C.

Saturday morning is expected to be cold with a wind chill of -13 making way to sunshine and a high of 4 C.

Sunday is calling for sun and a temperature of 8 C.

 

Environment Canada Hamilton weather Niagara Region Hamilton-Niagara Hamilton Region
