Hamilton area hit by blast of snow before warm weekend

A weather system from the Kitchener-Waterloo area was the source of snow that quickly blanketed Hamilton and the surrounding area on Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Canada’s weather agency says local snowfall amounts will be as much as 15 centimetres by noon.

The low-pressure system is expected to make its way through most of southern Ontario and across the Golden Horseshoe.

It is then expected to weaken and turn to flurries by the afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police are advising drivers to adjust to changing road conditions. Visibility is expected to be reduced at times due to the heavy snow.

The general forecast for Friday is calling for periods of snow and a high of 3 C.

Saturday morning is expected to be cold with a wind chill of -13 making way to sunshine and a high of 4 C.

Sunday is calling for sun and a temperature of 8 C.

Hey #HamOnt, hopefully this is the last snowfall for the season. Either way, let's take our time on the roads and leave space between you and other vehicles. pic.twitter.com/uyuRLtGmVc — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 6, 2020