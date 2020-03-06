2 people hospitalized after violent incident in Huntington Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said two people were rushed to hospital from the community of Huntington Hills on Friday after a violent incident they believe was domestic in nature.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 72 Avenue Northwest just before 4 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a woman who appeared to have been assaulted and a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

Police said both people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

