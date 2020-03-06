Menu

Crime

2 people hospitalized after violent incident in Huntington Hills

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 8:03 am
.
. Global News

Calgary police said two people were rushed to hospital from the community of Huntington Hills on Friday after a violent incident they believe was domestic in nature.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 72 Avenue Northwest just before 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Victim and suspect believed to be married in Calgary domestic homicide; murder charge laid

When they arrived, police found a woman who appeared to have been assaulted and a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

Police said both people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
